NBA Rumors: Latest on Klay Thompson's Return, Marc Gasol's Lakers Future, More

The NBA always delivers an entertaining slate of matchups on Christmas Day, and this year will be no different. There will be five games taking place, including a meeting between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. That should be a thrilling contest with Stephen Curry taking on the reigning Western Conference champions.

However, there may be another big reason to watch that game: it could mark the return of Klay Thompson.

Thompson hasn't played in an NBA game since June 13, 2019, when he tore his left ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Then, as he was preparing for the 2020-21 season, he tore his right Achilles tendon. But the 31-year-old shooting guard will be back in action soon, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on The Jump on Friday that the Warriors are targeting at least Christmas to have Thompson back in the lineup.

"He's doing well in his rehab, but he's missed two seasons in a row now," Shelburne said on the show (h/t Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area). "So you don't bring him back [early]. This is a conservative target. If he does well and his conditioning is up, and he feels like he wants to come back earlier, he will."

Golden State has missed the playoffs each of the two seasons that Thompson has been out. So it will surely be glad to have him back with Curry in the backcourt trying to lead the team back to success.