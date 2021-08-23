B/R's College Football Weekly Awards

0 of 8

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Shake off the cobwebs, my fellow college football degenerates. The 2021 season has arrived!

All over Bleacher Report and various parts of the internet, you can find serious analysis. Who are the premier College Football Playoff contenders? Which team is favored to win each conference? Who are the leading Heisman Trophy candidates?

That stuff is great. Unless you're more Herman Boone than Petey Jones, however, football is fun. We'll be having plenty of fun while watching the 2021 season and—most importantly—embracing that.

Every Monday this season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up next. Several topics will be relevant, and a few might be humorous or downright strange.

In this first edition of weekly awards, we're going the latter route.

As the season enters the nonsensical-yet-always-appreciated Week 0, high schools are back in session and distributing yearbooks. Let's venture around college football and hand out senior-style awards.