Alabama's Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Signs NIL Deal with Drink Company

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

The Kool-Aid man is coming to Tuscaloosa.

Freshman defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry, who goes by the nickname "Kool-Aid," has inked an NIL deal with the company.

First of all, we must acknowledge that Kool-Aid is a great nickname. You would think it would be reserved for a defensive lineman who bursts through opposing offensive lines, but we'll allow this exception.

Let's also hope that this starts a trend of players giving themselves branded nicknames in hopes of landing endorsement deals.

If you're taking suggestions, prep players: Start calling yourself Lamborghini. It not only makes you sound very fast but also may lead to an endorsement deal where you get to drive around a $500,000 car.

If McKinstry taught us anything, it's to always be thinking ahead with branding ideas.