Alabama's Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Signs NIL Deal with Drink Company

Alabama's Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Signs NIL Deal with Drink CompanyAugust 18, 2021
The Kool-Aid man is coming to Tuscaloosa.
Freshman defensive back Ga'Quincy McKinstry, who goes by the nickname "Kool-Aid," has inked an NIL deal with the company.
Ga’Quincy McKinstry @koolaid
OHHH YEAHH! <a href="https://twitter.com/GaQMcK1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GaQMcK1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItsOfficial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItsOfficial</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SigningDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SigningDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrandAthlete?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrandAthlete</a> <a href="https://t.co/bfiO9KwIW9">pic.twitter.com/bfiO9KwIW9</a>
First of all, we must acknowledge that Kool-Aid is a great nickname. You would think it would be reserved for a defensive lineman who bursts through opposing offensive lines, but we'll allow this exception.
Let's also hope that this starts a trend of players giving themselves branded nicknames in hopes of landing endorsement deals.
If you're taking suggestions, prep players: Start calling yourself Lamborghini. It not only makes you sound very fast but also may lead to an endorsement deal where you get to drive around a $500,000 car.
If McKinstry taught us anything, it's to always be thinking ahead with branding ideas.