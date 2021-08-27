Police Turn Trevor Bauer Assault Case over to DA; MLB Leave Extended

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Pasadena police have finished their investigation into sexual assault allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and have turned over the case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

The DA's Office will now decide whether or not to move forward with the sexual assault case against Bauer.

"The Pasadena Police Department presented the District Attorney's Office with an extensive amount of information resulting from an investigation that lasted more than three months, which means it might still be a while before Bauer learns if he will be criminally charged," wrote Gonzalez.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported Bauer's leave from Major League Baseball has been extended by an additional seven days through Sept. 3. Bauer was first placed on leave in early July.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, the woman who has accused Bauer says his actions included "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times." The woman said both encounters began consensually but that Bauer committed acts that she did not agree to, including penetrating her anally.

The woman also said that she suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face" following the second encounter.

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, maintained his client's innocence in a statement released in June.

The woman was granted a temporary ex parte restraining order against Bauer on June 28, but Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied a request for a permanent restraining order on Aug. 19 following four days of testimony, per Steve Henson and Ethan Sears of the Los Angeles Times.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers before the 2021 season. He's been in the big leagues for 10 seasons, playing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds before moving to L.A.

The right-hander made 17 starts for the Dodgers before going on leave.