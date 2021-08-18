Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, Mike James & More

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are not done overhauling their roster for the 2021-22 season. While several additions and subtractions have already occurred, the Lakers are reportedly looking to add at least two more players to the roster before the regular season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers currently have 12 players but are looking to carry 14 in order to "maintain flexibility" this season. This means that other new names will join a list of additions that includes Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will remain the centerpieces of the roster, of course.

The Lakers may also already have a few potential targets in mind. Here, we'll examine the latest buzz surrounding those potential targets and a couple of players who won't return from last year's squad.