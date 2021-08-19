76ers' Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Simmons wasn't a free agent this summer and won't be until 2025, so how he is a loser?

Well, for starters, he's still in Philly, which is where he no longer wants to be, as B/R's Jake Fischer recently detailed:

"Simmons, on the other hand, appears more than interested in playing for a new team. He expects to be traded and has not personally been in close contact with [Sixers president Daryl] Morey, Embiid or head coach Doc Rivers this offseason, sources told Bleacher Report. Simmons' representation has further canvassed rival front offices, gauging their interest in creating a new home for the 25-year-old All-Star and this year's runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year."



Free agency could have held some exit avenues via sign-and-trades, but if those options existed, they are off the table now.

Also, this is functionally the same roster as it was before free agency started. You know, the same one people have been saying Simmons doesn't fit into for years. There were scenarios in which the Sixers eased the pressure on Simmons by adding more shot creation and playmaking to their backcourt—Philly native Kyle Lowry would've been perfect—but nothing came to fruition.

