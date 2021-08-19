Celtics' Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Because so much of what Smart does best doesn't always show up in the box score, he isn't always the easiest player to assess. But coaches can appreciate what he brings, so it makes sense for Stevens to see him as a $77 million talent.

First off, the pay rate is incredible for Smart. It's tough to tell how he'd be treated on the open market, but with a career 37.6 field-goal percentage, it's very possible most teams wouldn't give him a salary this rich. That doesn't mean it's undeserved, but it wasn't promised, so good on him for getting the bag.

Really, though, the extension is the embodiment of the trust this team has in him—not just for the player he is now, but what he can still become.

The subtraction of Kemba Walker will put a lot more playmaking responsibility on Smart's plate, and after nearly tripling his turnovers (2.0) with assists (5.7) last season, he just might be up to the task. He not only has the chance to show his chops as a lead guard, he'll do so on a team featuring a pair of star wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That's a pretty sweet gig.