Ranking the 10 Best Signings of 2021 NBA Free Agency

8 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Contract: Two years, $17.9 million

Who wants to start with a disclaimer? Well, too bad, we're going there first to get a couple things out of the way.

One, Walker's pay rate is distorted by his buy out from the Oklahoma City Thunder. His finances were taken care of before signing with the Knicks, so he didn't have to squeeze them for every dollar. Two, because he arrived late to free agency, a lot of win-now spenders had already completed their shopping. Maybe the Bronx native still would've taken a club-friendly contract from the Knicks, but his market wasn't what it could have been.

With that out of the way...Wow. He might be 31 years old and in a lengthy battle with his left knee, but just—wow. When he's right, he's about as potent as they come. He wasn't 100 percent this past season (and often looked nowhere near it) and still found his way to 19.3 points, 3.0 three-pointers and 4.9 assists per game. For context, six other players hit those marks across the entire league.

As good as the signings have been to this point, Walker is on a different tier. This is where it shifts from good value for a solid role player to great contract for a possible star. It's hard to imagine there were two better signings this summer, but Walker's age and ongoing knee issues kept him from climbing any higher.