Lakers' Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

With more than 27,000 career points behind him and certain Hall of Fame enshrinement in front, there's little left for Carmelo Anthony to accomplish.

But winning a ring is the one thing he's never done. He's never been in a better position to contend, and he will be chasing that jewelry alongside 2003 draft classmate and longtime friend LeBron James.

"For years, we've always laughed about [the idea of playing together] and spoke about it—what it would be like," Anthony told reporters. "... I thought and he thought at this moment now, everything comes back full circle for us. And I think the time is now for us to be on the same team. It couldn't have come at a better time."

Basketball-wise, it's an almost perfect fit for Anthony. His spot-up stroke will be critical when running with James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, and Anthony's ability to create scoring chances should get him a decent amount of time on the ball when working with the bench mob.