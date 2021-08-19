Former CFB Players Who Could've Made the Most Money with New NIL Rule

1 of 11

DAVID BANKS/Associated Press

This list wouldn't have been complete without Deion "Prime Time" Sanders on it, right? Like Auburn's Bo Jackson, Sanders played baseball and ran track for the Florida State Seminoles. Sanders was a lockdown corner for the 'Noles, but he was also an electric punt returner.

Sanders led the team in interceptions with four as a sophomore in 1986. His junior year, he added another four interceptions, and averaged 11.9 yards per punt return,. the 'Noles going 11-1 that season. He was voted a unanimous first-team All-American, too.

Sanders burst onto the national college football scene in his last and final season in 1988, however. As the late, great Bobby Bowden explained in a radio interview in 2017, Deion transformed into Prime Time during his senior year:

"When Deion came to Florida State, the first three years he was there he was no different from anybody else. There was nothing different about him, except that he was a great football player. That was very obvious. But on his last year, he kinda started showboatin'. I think somebody convinced him if you're a showboat you make a lot of money, so he wanted to make a lot of money and he did."

Showboat Sanders did indeed. Against Clemson, Sanders was seen talking trash toward the Tigers bench while he awaited a punt. Naturally, Sanders fielded the ball at the 25 and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Before FSU's last regular-season game against rival Florida, Sanders rolled up to the stadium in a white limousine and wore a tuxedo.

"How do you think defensive backs get attention?" Sanders said of his grand entrance. "They don't pay nobody to be humble."

He led the nation with two pick-sixes on the year and had a game-sealing interception against Auburn in the Sugar Bowl, his final collegiate contest.