Report: Alabama QB Bryce Young Has Been Offered More Than $1M Worth of NIL Contracts

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite having attempted just 22 passes during his collegiate career, University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is in high demand among companies hoping to use his name, image and likeness.

According to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Young has already signed NIL contracts totaling more than $800,000, and he has been offered deals worth more than $1 million that he hasn't yet accepted.

Due to a change in NCAA rules, college athletes are now allowed to use their names, images and likenesses to earn money provided the deals and partnerships fall within certain guidelines.

Young, a sophomore from Pasadena, California, will almost certainly be Alabama's starting quarterback this season after backing up Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones in 2020.

With Jones leading Alabama to an undefeated record and national championship, Young threw for just 156 yards and one touchdown in garbage time last season.

Jones went on to get selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, opening the door for Young to take the controls of what has been a high-octane Crimson Tide offense over the past several years.

With quarterbacks such as Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts putting up huge numbers at Alabama recently, the expectation is Young will follow in their footsteps, be highly productive and possibly contend for a national title and Heisman Trophy honors.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Scarborough, Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently said publicly that Young would make "almost seven figures" on NIL deals.

Scarborough noted that Young's only public NIL deal is with Cash App, and it is reportedly worth six figures. He also reported Young has agreements with trading card and memorabilia companies Leaf, Wild Card and Onyx.

Many of the top stars in college football figure to land major endorsement deals leading up to and during the 2021 season, and it is possible Young could add to his portfolio if he gets off to a hot start.

The Crimson Tide are considered strong contenders to repeat as national champions, and that title defense will begin Sept. 4 in the season opener against the Miami Hurricanes.