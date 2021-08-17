X

    NBA Summer League 2021: Kings vs. Celtics TV Schedule and Predictions

    Erik Beaston@@ErikBeastonFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2021

    Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell, right, drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Justin Robinson during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The 2021 NBA Summer League champions will be crowned Tuesday as the Sacramento Kings battle the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    Sports 1140 KHTK @Sports1140KHTK

    Kings. Celtics. Summer League championship. 𝙏𝙊𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏. 👑 https://t.co/OX9XGJ5qLb

    The emergence of young scorers for Boston and a stifling defense in Sacramento have fueled them to the championship game. Despite two other unbeaten squads (Minnesota and New Orleans), the teams compete for the title because of their respective point differentials, the two highest in the league.

    With potential roles in starting lineups at stake, Tuesday's championship game could provide more entertainment than a Sin City show, thanks to these stars and storylines.

       

    TV Schedule

    9 p.m., ESPN

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    Location

    Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas

       

    Something's Gotta Give

    To say Boston has been dominant this summer would be an understatement.

    After a gritty win over Atlanta in the first game, the Celtics fired off 20-plus-point victories in each of their next three. Equally as impressive? They never scored less than 100 points in those games.

    Point guard Payton Pritchard has been a considerable part of that success, knocking down 51.4 points from the floor and 57.7 from beyond the arc. He has added 88.9 percent of his free throws and 20.3 points per game.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    92?! 🤯 Celtics' guard @paytonpritch3 was a WALKING BUCKET this entire week 🔥 After averaging 20.3 PPG and 8.7 APG in Summer League, he dropped 92- and 60-point performances in back-to-back games at the Portland Pro-Am! (📸: @ShotsByChubbs) https://t.co/L2a5EdETxD

    He has, at times, proven too good for the summer league and is one player that should find floor time in the upcoming regular season.

    Teammate Aaron Nesmith is averaging 18.8 per game and scored a team-high 33 points in Boston's win over Denver, making a one-two punch that has proven insurmountable to competition to this point. Healed following a foot injury that left him out of action for nearly

    Sacramento, though, has been an impenetrable force.

    The Kings have not allowed a single opponent to score more than 75 points in any of their four victories.

    Rookie Davion Mitchell's tenacious guarding has been key to the team's advancement to the championship game. "I'm really competitive at everything I do. It just comes with not letting my man score on me and making it hard for the best player. I want to show I can guard anybody 1 to 4, 1 to 5," he told ESPN.

    The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA

    Davion Mitchell’s defense on Cade Cunningham last season convinced the Kings he could guard bigger players, sources tell @sam_amick. "They’re optimistic about the idea of routinely running three-guard lineups." More: https://t.co/xjunEwQeq3 https://t.co/yfbC8e4wat

    The battle between dominant offense and defense usually comes down to scheming and how well the latter can contain the opposing scorers. Though Boston has two competent scorers who can take over any game in which they play, if Sacrament can limit them to even 80-85, there is reason to believe Mitchell and the Kings will walk away with the win.

    That is a big ask but defense, as they say, wins championships.

    Prediction: Sacramento edges Boston to win the Summer League championship

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!