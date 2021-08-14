Winners and Losers of the 2021 NHL Offseason so Far

1 of 6

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

So here's the thing about the New Jersey Devils: Two years ago, after they drafted Jack Hughes first overall, traded for P.K. Subban and Nikita Gusev and signed Wayne Simmonds, the media was saying they won the offseason and the fans were saying the rebuild was over.

By December 2019, Taylor Hall was traded and coach John Hynes was fired. General manager Ray Shero didn't last much longer. So while New Jersey had a fantastic offseason, there will be no hyperbole about the new-look blue line and no declarative statements about the rebuild being over.

A rebuild isn't over until a team makes a deep playoff run. Not a first-round exit, like the team did in 2018, but a conference final appearance.

However, general manager Tom Fitzgerald deftly strengthened many of the team's weaknesses.

Once again, Mackenzie Blackwood has a veteran backup goalie in Jonathan Bernier. The defense corps has been a glaring weakness for years, even going back as far as that 2018 playoff team. But Dougie Hamilton can play alongside Ryan Graves, and the team's best defenseman, Damon Severson, can slot in next to the talented Ty Smith. Subban was acquired to be a top-pairing defenseman and a boon to the power play, but his diminished productivity has relegated him to the third pair, which is probably not a bad role for him at this point.

There are still questions about who is going to score goals. Tomas Tatar was a nice pickup, but Hughes and Nico Hischier don't have any elite wingers. A group of young forwards is expected to take a big leap in their development, but it's clear this team is still very much in the building process.

The Devils won big this year, just like they did two years ago, but rebuilds don't end in the offseason⁠—they end in the postseason.