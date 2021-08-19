Dak Prescott Expects to Return from Shoulder Injury for Cowboys' Opener vs. Bucs

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Dak Prescott expects to be under center when the Dallas Cowboys open their 2021 season on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he told NFL.com's Gil Brandt.

Prescott gave the Cowboys a scare early in training camp with a strained right shoulder. He was shut down for one week before resuming throwing Aug. 10.

Prescott told reporters Aug. 11 that he would undergo an MRI after the team returned home from its preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported prior to the Cardinals game that the Cowboys had "zero concern" the shoulder injury would be a lingering issue for Prescott.

Expectations for the Cowboys in 2021 are largely tied into Prescott staying healthy. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the final 11 games last season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

Dallas went 4-7 with Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert all starting at quarterback in Prescott's absence.