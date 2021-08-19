X

    Dak Prescott Expects to Return from Shoulder Injury for Cowboys' Opener vs. Bucs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 19, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in action during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
    Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

    Dak Prescott expects to be under center when the Dallas Cowboys open their 2021 season on Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he told NFL.com's Gil Brandt. 

    Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt

    Had a long talk with Dak Prescott yesterday out in Frisco. He expects to be out there when the Cowboys open the season. I think it would take a lot to keep him from playing, just not sure he'll be at 100%. Season tilts on his health.

    Prescott gave the Cowboys a scare early in training camp with a strained right shoulder. He was shut down for one week before resuming throwing Aug. 10. 

    Prescott told reporters Aug. 11 that he would undergo an MRI after the team returned home from its preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported prior to the Cardinals game that the Cowboys had "zero concern" the shoulder injury would be a lingering issue for Prescott. 

    Expectations for the Cowboys in 2021 are largely tied into Prescott staying healthy. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the final 11 games last season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants

    Dallas went 4-7 with Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert all starting at quarterback in Prescott's absence. 

