NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons' Trade Suitors, Damian Lillard, Lakers

David Dow/Getty Images

The highlight of most NBA offseasons is free agency. This year could be one of the exceptions.

Sure, there was a metric ton of money spent, but most of it went to players who stayed put. Those who did seek greener pastures—a group highlighted by Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball—might be a tier or two beneath true needle-moving status.

That's part of what makes the trade market so fascinating. Those who didn't add an elite in free agency might go the trade route to find one, and there could be some massive names available.

It's why the basketball world continues buzzing about trade possibilities, so let's break down that buzz and the other rumblings around the Association.