76ers' Updated Rotation After Early Free-Agent Contracts

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

There are two reasons why the 2021 NBA offseason became As The Ben Simmons Saga Turns for the Philadelphia 76ers.

For starters, he's an available All-Star, which puts him in a class of his own. Sure, speculation abounds about other stars to the rumor mill, but it's just that: speculation. Bradley Beal won't see a path to winning with the Washington Wizards; Damian Lillard will get restless with the Portland Trail Blazers; the Kyle Lowry-less Toronto Raptors might be ready to rebuild without Pascal Siakam.

But those are educated guesses at best. With Simmons, there are trade talks happening. There have been since mid-July, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. If Simmons goes anywhere, it would be a big deal—both for the franchise that adds him and in terms of what the Sixers get in return.

Beyond that, though, there just isn't much else to talk about with Philadelphia's summer. The Sixers made a few additions at the margins, but unless (until?) a Simmons deal goes down, this is largely the same roster as last season.

That should make depth chart predictions pretty straightforward, then.