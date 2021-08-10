Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Roster, Buddy Hield Trade Rumors, More

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have one of the most different-looking NBA rosters among contenders this coming season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still the centerpieces, but several new players now make up the supporting cast.

L.A.'s overhaul began with the draft-day agreement with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook. While Westbrook may not be a perfect complement to James and Davis, he gives the Lakers a third superstar who can share regular-season minutes and potentially take over postseason games.

Of course, Westbrook wasn't necessarily Los Angeles' first choice, and as fellow addition Carmelo Anthony recently pointed out, he isn't going to change the perception that L.A. is an aging team.

While the Lakers may feel more like a 2015 All-Star squad than a 2021 contender, Anthony and other players believe that the new-look lineup is going to work.