Giants Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The New York Giants are looking to improve on a 2020 season that yielded only six wins but a lot of promise. While the offense struggled early and often—thanks in no small part to Saquon Barkley's season-ending injury—the defense ranked ninth in points allowed and nearly helped deliver a division title.

New York made some key offensive additions this offseason who should bring more balance to the roster and help get the most out of third-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

While the Giants will face some stiff competition in the NFC East—especially with the Dallas Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back from injury—they can be divisional contenders. Their fight to return to relevance begins Saturday when they'll face the cross-town Jets.

Here are three players fans will want to be sure to follow during New York's preseason opener.