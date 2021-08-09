Patriots Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are preparing for what they hope will be a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2020. There are plenty of fresh faces in training camp, as they brought in a wave of rookies and were one of the busiest teams in free agency.

Now, it's almost time for the Pats to take the field for a game, albeit a preseason contest. They'll host the Washington Football Team for their preseason opener on Thursday at Gillette Stadium, the first of three matchups that New England will play prior to the start of the 2021 regular season.

How will the rookies look? What will it be like to see some of the new acquisitions in action? Which players are going to win the position battles and earn the final roster spots? These preseason games will give an indication of where the Patriots might stand at this point.

With the Patriots' preseason opener only three days away, here are a few players to keep an eye on heading into the matchup vs. Washington.