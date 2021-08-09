Raiders Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't played a game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in the stands. But that changes Saturday night.

That's when the Raiders are set to host the Seattle Seahawks for their preseason opener, the first of a three-game slate. Las Vegas' final two preseason games are both on the road before it hosts the Baltimore Ravens for its regular-season opener Sept. 13.

The Raiders still have a lot of decisions to make before looking that far ahead, though. Players are gearing up and preparing for the season, some of whom are battling for either starting jobs or spots on the roster. And preseason games will play a big factor in determining how Las Vegas will look Week 1.

With the Raiders' preseason opener almost upon us, here are a few players to keep an eye on heading into the matchup against the Seahawks.