Eagles Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are soon going to be back in action in a competitive setting. And they'll hope they're taking the right steps to being a better team than the last time they played a game at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Thursday, the Eagles will open their three-game postseason slate with a home matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It marks the first time that Philadelphia will play in a competitive setting since its Week 17 loss to Washington that capped a disappointing 4-11-1 campaign in 2020.

A lot has changed for the Eagles since then, including their hiring of Nick Sirianni as head coach. He and his staff have been evaluating Philadelphia's roster since training camp began late last month, and that will continue during preseason action.

With the Eagles' preseason opener only three days away, here are a few players to keep an eye on heading into the matchup vs. the Steelers.