Under-the-Radar CFB Teams That Can Alter Championship Races

Bruce Newman/Associated Press

When the regular season is over, the powerhouse programs are usually in position to challenge for a national title. One of college football's best appeals, however, is the potential for an upset of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma or other big-name teams along the way.

And that "Any given Saturday" danger can ruin a season.

Entering the 2021 campaign, per DraftKings, 20 teams hold +8000 odds or better to win the national title. Our focus is on programs beyond the list that are built to derail those championship pursuits—and might even contend for a conference crown.

Organized alphabetically, the list is subjective but considers 2021 schedule, returning production and projected performance.