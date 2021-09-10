JD Martinez Scratched from Red Sox Lineup vs. White Sox with Back Injury

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Friday's series-opener at the Chicago White Sox with back spasms, according to The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

The Sox previously placed the four-time All-Star on MLB's COVID-19 injured list in August, with manager Alex Cora saying at the time hadn't been feeling well.

The designation interrupted a solid 2021 season at the plate. Through 131 games, Martinez has 25 home runs, 89 RBI and a .286/.349/.517 slash line.

That's a far cry from the shortened 2020 campaign when he posted a .680 OPS, the second-lowest of his career.

Boston has exceeded expectations, climbing to second in the American League East, nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez's relative return to form has had a hand in the team's success.

The Red Sox still have Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe in the middle of the order, and they acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As long as Martinez isn't out for an extended stretch, the lineup should be able to hold its own.