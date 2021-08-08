Quick Takes: Malaki Black's AEW Debut, Adam Cole's Contract, NXT Releases

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At a time when potential stars are dropping like flies in WWE, All Elite Wrestling is doing an exceptional job of making new names on the regular. Look no further than Malaki Black's in-ring debut on Dynamite on Wednesday and how it cemented him as a true player in the promotion in one night.

WWE dropping the ball with Black when it had him has been well-documented. How he was handled Wednesday night is exactly how he should have been booked in WWE, a further indication that the promotion is dealing with some serious creative issues these days.

Adam Cole is another example of someone who could be an incredible asset for WWE for years to come but may not reach the levels of success that he should because of the company's landscape.

With his contract ending later in August, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there's a decent chance Cole could be on his way out before he even hits the main roster. The message that sends about the disconnect between Raw, SmackDown and NXT is concerning for fans and talent alike, especially coming off the latest round of releases from the black-and-gold brand this past week.

This installment of Quick Takes will delve into all of these trending topics as well as Ruby Riott's reported first stop post-WWE, why 50-50 booking is ruining Raw and more.