Report: Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott to Join AEW 'Soon'; Now Known as Ruby Soho

Former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc).

The 30-year-old has changed her social media handles to @realrubysoho and shared a photo of what appears to be her new look as she makes the next move in her career:

Riott was among a handful of wrestlers let go by WWE in early June. As long as she wanted to continue wrestling, her return with another promotion was inevitable.

While she got lost in the shuffle a bit during her runs in NXT and WWE, Riott was solid as a singles performer and as the leader of the Riott Squad. She wasn't the first nor will she be the last wrestler who wasn't put in a strong position to excel by the WWE Creative team.

AEW has brought a number of former WWE stars into the fold since its launch in January 2019. Jon Moxley, Miro, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black have all landed on their feet in the promotion after either being released by WWE or having their contract expire.

The addition of Riott would undoubtedly be a boon to the women's division.

One area of criticism directed at AEW in the past is the lack of attention paid to its female stars, especially on Dynamite. Signing Riott could be the sign of a larger investment in the women's division.

The timing may not be coincidental, either, with AEW Rampage, a new show on Friday nights, debuting Aug. 13. Whether it's Riott or another incoming star, kicking off the new weekly program with a surprise debut would be a no-brainer.