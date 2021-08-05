Potential Landing Spots for Lionel Messi After Shocking News of Barcelona Exit

0 of 5

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Well, the unthinkable has happened. FC Barcelona announced Thursday that Lionel Messi, the player many consider the greatest in the history of football, will not continue with the club after 21 unmatchable years.

Wow. It was almost assumed that, despite the protracted re-signing process after his contract expired, he would return to the Blaugrana and continue his amazing career, one that has amassed an incredible 672 goals and 305 assists over 778 matches, all in the famous blue and maroon of the Catalan club.

But it is not to be, according to an official statement from Barcelona. The difficulties in structure within La Liga has made a contract extension untenable, and it appears as though Leo will be off to play for a different club for the first time in his professional career, which is something that will take much getting used to.

And so, the million-dollar question (or closer to a billion if you're looking at some proposed contract figures)—where to next, Mr. Messi?

Let us break down the most likely landing spots for Messi, starting with the least likely and ending with where makes the most sense. Still feels strange to express out loud that Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona, but here goes...