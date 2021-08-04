Olympic Soccer 2021: Live Stream Schedule, Predictions for Women's Medal Matches

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Canada's stunning upset over the United States in women's soccer Monday, its first victory over its neighbors to the south in two decades, catapulted them into the gold medal game against Sweden Thursday.

The team's improved defense will be key to surviving the onslaught of a Swedish team that has very much looked like the class of these games, which began with a 3-0 shellacking of that same American team.

That match-up headlines a day that will also see the previously favored US women's national team battle Australia for the bronze medal.

Schedule

Thursday, August 5: United States vs. Australia (Bronze Medal Match, 4:00 a.m.)

Thursday, August 5: Canada vs. Sweden (Gold/Silver Medal Match, 10 p.m.)

How to Watch

Olympic coverage on NBC and Telemundo

Streaming available on the NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, the Telemundo Deportes app and Peacock

Preview and Predictions

Bronze Medal Match: United States vs. Australia

The USWNT did not travel to Tokyo not to win a medal. That they will have to settle for the bronze after inconsistent performances in these games is enough of a blow. Leaving Japan without anything to show for their efforts is not an option.

The American team must improve their field awareness in the match if it is to have any shot at beating a tough Aussie team that it drew 0-0 in the group stage. Throughout these games, the US has had nine disallowed goals because of offsides penalties.

It has scored only eight onsides penalties during this year's Olympics.

One such penalty came in their previous match with Australia when Alex Morgan just narrowly overstepped.

The team will also be without starting goalie Alyssa Naeher, who suffered a bone contusion and hyperextension of her knee during Monday's loss to Canada. Adrianna Franch finished out that game and should be the starter for Thursday's pivotal matchup.

She and the rest of her squad will look to improve on a 1-1-2 record against Australia over the last four games, all of which were decided by two goals or fewer.

The American team will be looking to send Carly Lloyd out on a happier note after teammate Megan Rapinoe expressed disappointment in not being able to deliver her another gold medal.

"I mean, who knows, it might not be her last Olympics — but it probably is. Obviously, we want to send everybody out on the happiest note, and we weren’t able to do that today," she said after Monday's loss (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Australian striker Sam Kerr is the player to watch for her team. Of the eight goals the Aussies have scored in these games, she has been directly involved in six of them. The USWNT did a great job of taking her out of the equation in their previous meeting but letting her get loose Thursday, even once, could spell disaster for a US team that cannot afford to give up even one goal.

Prediction: USWNT wins bronze in close 1-0 battle

Gold Medal Match: Canada vs. Sweden

The Canadian victory over the United States may have been a glorious moment 20 years in the making but it will be imperative for the team to refocus because Sweden has looked like the team to beat in these Olympics.

They don't care that Canada has settled for bronze in two previous Olympic appearances, that the team has made it a personal goal to "change the color" of their medal or that they finally knocked off the USWNT.

They have been dominant, beaten everyone decisively, including the US and Australia. They have made these games their own and there is no reason to believe that will change.

Canada's defense has been strong of late, including the shutout of Morgan, Rapinoe and the US that cashed their ticket to the finals. Still, they have not been without struggles. They won only one of their three group matches, drawing the other two, and only recently got by way of their victories over Brazil and the US.

Sweden has systematically dispatched every one of its opponents, not needing extra time to do so.

There is a certain Cinderella, underdog story to Canada and while it may end up having the support of the masses, this feels like Sweden's opportunity to make up for the recent second-place finishes in international play with an emphatic performance and gold medal victory.

Requesting a change in the time of the match due to excessive heat will not change the outcome for Canada.

Prediction: Sweden blanks Canada 3-0 to win the gold