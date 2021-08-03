Updated Predictions and Landing Spots from Latest NBA Free-Agency News

1 of 4

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Although it's been just over four years since Isaiah Thomas last wore a Celtics uniform, the now 32-year-old point guard has spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans since leaving Boston.

None of these stops lasted more than 40 games, however, and Thomas may be looking for a new home in the last real place he found one.

As Marc Stein reported, "Boston, I'm told, has interest in an Isaiah Thomas reunion, with new Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens known to be one of Thomas' biggest fans."

Stevens was Thomas' coach during his two-and-a-half years with the Celtics, the best stretch of his career during which he made two All-Star teams and was named to the 2016-17 All-NBA team.

Injuries have since decimated his career, although a return to the Celtics as a scoring guard off the bench seems like a useful role for Thomas.

With Danny Ainge now gone, there shouldn't be any bad blood between Thomas and the franchise, if there ever was to begin with.

Boston can probably live with Thomas' awful defense by pairing him with Marcus Smart for stretches, and the 5'9" guard will hopefully offset those points surrendered on the other end after averaging 11.9 points on 40.3 percent shooting from three over the past two years.

Prediction: Thomas signs with Boston for the veteran's minimum.