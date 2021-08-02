Colts' Carson Wentz Will Undergo Foot Surgery, Will Miss 5-12 Weeks with Injury

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss between five and 12 weeks due to his foot injury, coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday.

It's been a brutal start for Wentz in Indianapolis. In his first training camp with the Colts since the Philadelphia Eagles traded him in March, he was held out of practice with a foot injury.

Indianapolis planned to use rest and rehab programs to get the 28-year-old back on the field in an attempt to avoid surgery, but Reich said he'll undergo a procedure after further evaluation. Reich said it was an old injury that caused the bone to come loose.

Per NFL.com's Adam Maya:

"A caveat to powering through the ailment is that medical personnel believe the sixth-year QB would be much less mobile, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. That was a trademark of Wentz's game in Philadelphia, where he led the team to three consecutive playoff appearances but was unable to close out each season because of injuries."

Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley and Sam Ehlinger are listed on the roster as back-ups, but none offer the production the starter was hoped to provide.

In 12 games last season, Wentz passed for 2,620 yards 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for a 49.6 QBR. That spelled the end of his time in Philadelphia.

Indianapolis was meant to provide a second chance for the 2016 No. 2 overall pick when he reunited with Colts head coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator with the Eagles.

That may still be the case, but Colts fans will have to wait a while longer as Wentz continues to work his way back onto the field.