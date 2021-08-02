Patriots' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

1 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It's always risky to start a Patriots running back in fantasy because there's usually at least two or three who are splitting carries in nearly every game. And there's a solid chance that will again be the case in 2021.

But if New England's offense is clicking, there's the potential for several of its running backs to be solid fantasy contributors, especially at a position where it can be difficult to find production as injuries occur throughout the season. This year, it should be Damien Harris who has the most success out of the Patriots backfield.

After touching the ball only four times as a rookie in 2019, Harris impressed when given opportunities last season, rushing for 691 yards and two touchdowns and averaging 5.0 yards per carry. That should lead to him getting even more touches in 2021. It's also worth highlighting the praise he's received from head coach Bill Belichick.

"Now he has an opportunity to compete for a lead spot and so he has embraced that," Belichick said, per Glen Farley of the Associated Press. "He's worked hard. He's been here since the day after the season was over. He has worked as hard as anyone has in the offseason."

Could it be worthwhile to take Harris as high as the fourth or fifth round in a fantasy draft? It would be a risk, but it's also one that could bring a high reward. It's an obvious decision to take him if he's available from the sixth round on.