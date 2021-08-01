College Fantasy Football 2021: Mock Draft, Cheatsheet and More Strategy Tips

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

After a 2020 campaign of shortened schedules, opt-outs and uncertainty, college football should be mostly back to normal for 2021. Of course, normal doesn't mean that everything will be as it was before.

With the NCAA now allowing athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, we may begin to see more players opting out toward the end of the season and/or in bowl games. This was already a budding trend for NFL first-round hopefuls, and it could become more commonplace among players already earning big money.

The 2021 season will also begin a countdown for Texas and Oklahoma, who recently accepted invitations to join the SEC in 2025.

"After thorough consideration and study, it became obvious that standing pat would be falling behind," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said, per Paul Weber of the Associated Press.

While the move won't become official for four years, you can expect it to be a dominant storyline during the Longhorns' and Sooners' seasons.

For fantasy football managers, though, it will largely be business as usual. Playing the best players in their best situations is still the quickest path to victory, and it all starts with drafting a powerful collegiate lineup.

Here you will find the latest positional rankings, a two-round mock draft and some useful draft tips for college fantasy—based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.