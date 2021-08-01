Full Scouting Report for Every New Cubs Prospect Acquired at MLB Trade Deadline

2 of 8

These five prospects all have some intriguing upside, but they didn't quite crack the top five prospects who were acquired by the Cubs at the deadline.



1B Bryce Ball (via ATL—Joc Pederson)



Ball made a splash in 2019 when he hit .329/.395/.628 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 RBI in 62 games in his pro debut after he was selected in the 24th round of that year's draft. The 23-year-old is hitting just .197 with a 27.7 percent strikeout rate at High-A this year, but his power tool is intriguing.

OF Greg Deichmann (via OAK—Andrew Chafin)



Deichmann slugged 19 home runs during his junior season at LSU before going in the second round of the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has struggled at times to make enough consistent contact to get to his plus raw power, but he appears to have turned a corner this year at Triple-A with a .299/.430/.449 line in 265 plate appearances.

RHP Anderson Espinoza (via SD—Jake Marisnick)



Once upon a time, Espinoza was one of baseball elite pitching prospects, peaking at No. 19 on the Baseball America Top 100 list in 2016, the same year he was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Diego Padres at the deadline in exchange for Drew Pomeranz.

Five years and myriad injury issues later, he has a 5.02 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 28.2 innings at High-A. Still just 23 years old, he has tallied 37 strikeouts for an 11.6 K/9 rate, and he's worth a buy-low flier in exchange for a reserve outfielder.

LHP Bailey Horn (via CWS—Ryan Tepera)

Horn posted a 2.08 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 17.1 innings at Auburn during the shortened 2020 season before going in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. With an athletic 6'2", 210-pound frame and solid three-pitch mix, he has a chance to stick as a starter, with a solid floor as a lefty reliever.

RHP Daniel Palencia (via OAK—Andrew Chafin)



FanGraphs ranked Palencia as the No. 12 prospect in the Oakland system at the start of the year, pointing to a fastball that sits in the upper 90s and touches 99 mph and a good curveball as reasons for excitement. Despite the fact that he's 21 years old, he just signed out of Venezuela in February 2020, so he still has a ways to go in his development.