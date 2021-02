B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: DJ LeMahieu and Baseball's Top 25 Contact Hitters

4 of 15

Nick Wass/Associated Press

20. Jose Iglesias, Los Angeles Angels (312 points)



Metrics: 12.8 K%, 86.0 Contact%, 30.2 HardHit%, 7.9 Hit/Swing%

Iglesias hit .373 with 20 extra-base hits in 150 plate appearances for the Baltimore Orioles last year, and he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels during the offseason to replace the departed Andrelton Simmons at shortstop. He's not going to maintain a .407 BABIP over a full season, but he has long been one of the game's better contact hitters.

19. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland (314 points)



Metrics: 14.7 K%, 86.4 Contact%, 38.2 HardHit%, 5.6 Hit/Swing%

There are very few players in the game today capable of catching fire at the plate the way that Ramirez has at various times over the last few seasons. His 5.6 percent hit/swing rate is the second-lowest of anyone ranked in the top 25, and that's part of the course with power hitters, but he more than makes up for it with his other metrics.

18. Hanser Alberto, Kansas City Royals (316 points)



Metrics: 10.2 K%, 86.2 Contact%, 23.6 HardHit%, 8.8 Hit/Swing%

It was a bit shocking that Alberto had to settle for a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals this winter after hitting .299/.322/.413 with the Orioles the past two seasons. He's a bit exposed as an everyday player, but he absolutely wears out left-handed pitching to the tune of a .350 average and .831 OPS in 350 career plate appearances over the course of his career.

17. Miguel Rojas, Miami Marlins (323 points)



Metrics: 12.0 K%, 84.6 Contact%, 34.8 HardHit%, 7.3 Hit/Swing%

A productive stopgap player while the Marlins continue to rebuild, Rojas was signed to a two-year, $10.25 million extension that includes a 2022 club option down the stretch in 2019. He had a career year at the plate in 2020 with a .304/.392/.496 line in 143 plate appearances.

16. Eric Sogard, Free Agent (325.5 points)



Metrics: 14.6 K%, 90.1 Contact%, 31.7 HardHit%, 6.2 Hit/Swing%

Is this the end for the 34-year-old Sogard? After posting the best offensive numbers of his career in 2019, he hit just .209/.281/.278 in 128 trips to the plate with the Milwaukee Brewers last year before his club option was declined. He's turned terrific contact skills and defensive versatility into a 10-year career.