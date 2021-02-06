B/R's 2021 MLB Skill Rankings: DJ LeMahieu and Baseball's Top 25 Contact Hitters

0 of 15

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The task is simple: Name the 25 best contact hitters in baseball.

However, rather than simply looking at batting average, I decided to take a more analytical approach to compile my list.

The first step was to decide which statistics best quantify contact ability.

After some digging and debating, I landed on these four metrics:

Strikeout Rate (K%): What percent of a player's plate appearances end in a strikeout.

What percent of a player's plate appearances end in a strikeout. Contact Rate (Contact%): The percent of swings that result in contact.

The percent of swings that result in contact. Hard-Hit Rate: How frequently a ball in play travels 90 mph or more off the bat. This was included to reward quality of contact, which is an important component of contact ability.

How frequently a ball in play travels 90 mph or more off the bat. This was included to reward quality of contact, which is an important component of contact ability. Hit/Swing Percentage: The percentage of a player's swings that result in a base hit. This is a homemade stat courtesy of Baseball Savant and a suggestion from fellow B/R writer Zachary Rymer.

The question was how to use those statistics to best demonstrate the difference between Player A and Player B in terms of contact ability.

On the following slide, I've outlined my methodology and scoring system, and I encourage you to give that a read before diving into the article.