Report: Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Extended Through August 13 by MLB

Warning: This story contains graphic allegations of sexual assault.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will remain on administrative leave through at least Aug. 13. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the league and the players association reached an agreement to extend Bauer's leave by another seven days on Thursday.

Bauer had been on administrative leave since July 2 but it has already been extended multiple times, most recently to Aug. 6.

Bauer has been under investigation by police and MLB after a woman filed an ex parte domestic violence restraining order against Bauer on June 28 saying the 30-year-old physically and sexually assaulted her on two different occasions, according to Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic.

The woman said in the 67-page ex parte document that the two agreed to meet for sex twice, but she said she suffered injuries during the meetings that included "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face."

The official filing stated Bauer strangled the woman "to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times," per Ghiroli and Strang. The woman also said she came out of consciousness to discover Bauer had penetrated her anally, which she said she had not agreed to.

The woman said she sought medical care for her injuries and was told there were signs of a basilar skull fracture, though Bauer's representatives said a later CT scan "found no acute fracture," per Ghiroli and Strang. She underwent a sexual assault response team examination and spoke with police about the assaults.

The pitcher has denied the allegations, with his agent Jon Fetterolf telling TMZ Sports that Bauer's relationship with the woman was "wholly consensual."

His legal team also issued a statement saying, "We continue to refute [the woman's] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Attorneys for both Bauer and the woman agreed to delay a hearing on the restraining order to Aug. 16.

Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported in July that "a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances" and that the player is "a pariah in his own clubhouse."

Los Angeles also reinforced the starting rotation without him by adding pitchers Max Scherzer and Danny Duffy in trades before the July 30 deadline.

Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract in the offseason after winning the NL Cy Young in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds. He began the 2021 campaign with a 2.59 ERA and 1.003 WHIP in 17 starts, adding 137 strikeouts in 107.2 innings.

Los Angeles is looking to win back-to-back World Series titles, but the team currently sits in second place in the National League West.