X

    Dodgers' Mookie Betts 'Very Probable' to Hit IL with Hip Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2021
    Alerted 6h ago in the B/R App

    DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 17: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a double against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning at Coors Field on July 17, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies that a stint on the injured list "is very probable" for star outfielder Mookie Betts.

    He was a late scratch from the game due to a sore right hip. 

    Hip inflammation forced the five-time All-Star to go on the injured list in July. The injury added to what he described as a "bad" season by his usual standards.

    Of course, plenty of players around MLB would settle for a "bad" year like this. Through 87 games, Betts is batting .277 and slugging .521 with a 141 OPS-plus, per Baseball Reference. He also has 17 home runs and 44 RBI.

    Into early May, the Dodgers were falling short of expectations when they slipped to 17-16. They've since put themselves in a good position to return to the playoffs, and they didn't leave anything to chance by adding Max Scherzer and Trea Turner ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

    Even for a team with the depth Los Angeles has in its lineup, losing Betts clearly makes the offense worse. But manager Dave Roberts still has some stars on whom he can rely to cover for the 28-year-old's absence.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!