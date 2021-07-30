MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

2 of 11

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Date: July 29

Los Angeles Dodgers get: RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner

It looked for a moment on Thursday like Scherzer would be headed to the San Diego Padres. Instead, he's headed to Los Angeles to become a Dodger. And he's bringing one of the best shortstops in baseball with him.

As a three-time Cy Young Award winner who has a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings this season, Scherzer needs no introduction. Neither should Turner following his first All-Star selection, but it's worth pointing out that he trails only Fernando Tatis Jr. among shortstops in rWAR since 2020.

The only catch with the Turner addition is that he and Corey Seager, who's due back soon from a broken wrist, can't both play shortstop. It's a good thing, then, that Turner isn't totally inexperienced at second base.

The Dodgers had to surrender a significant prospect package to get Scherzer and Turner, but that's what championship-hungry teams are supposed to do. And while Scherzer is on an expiring contract, Turner—who's currently on the COVID-19 injured list—will still be around in 2022.

Grade: A

Washington Nationals get: C Keibert Ruiz, RHP Josiah Gray, OF Donovan Casey and RHP Gerardo Carrillo

With this trade, the Nationals are clearly punting on the rest of the 2021 season. But lest anyone make an argument that they're also punting on 2022, that isn't necessarily the case.

Ruiz and Gray are both major league-ready prospects, and good ones at that. They rank at No. 41 and No. 42 overall for MLB.com, and had likewise placed as the Dodgers' two best prospects. Expect to see plenty of them in Washington down the stretch of 2021 as they establish themselves as regulars for 2022.

Though neither Casey nor Carrillo is a name-brand prospect, both have had solid seasons at Double-A. Casey, in particular, has slashed a cool .296/.362/.462 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

Even if this package is good enough for Scherzer and Turner, nobody's about to argue that the Nationals got the better end of what's the biggest deal of the summer so far.

Grade: B