MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

MLB Trade Deadline 2021: Live Grades for All the Biggest TradesJuly 30, 2021
The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is finally here. Or at least, it will be at 4 p.m. ET.
Rest assured, there will be deals today. If you want instant analysis of all the big ones, you've come to the right place.
Starting with a handful of trades that happened in the days leading up to Friday's deadline, we're assessing the merits of every consequential deal and grading how the teams involved made out. The basic question: Did teams buy or sell players for an appropriate price?
Please note that not every trade that happens today will get graded. Some trades are made for roster and/or payroll reasons, and thus simply aren't very interesting to talk about.
Otherwise, the list will proceed in chronological order from newest to oldest.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Kyle Schwarber
Date: July 29
Boston Red Sox get: LF Kyle Schwarber
By acquiring Joey Gallo on Wednesday and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday, the New York Yankees put the AL East-leading Red Sox in a position to respond in kind.
To this end, Schwarber does the trick nicely. He's likely still a few weeks away from returning from a hamstring injury, but prior to going on the injured list he was one of the top hitters in baseball by way of a .910 OPS and 25 home runs. He was even on the periphery of the National League MVP race for a while.
The big question here might be whether the Red Sox can use Schwarber to fill their hole at first base even though he lacks experience at the position. But even if they have to stick with him as a left fielder and part-time designated hitter, he should provide plenty of thump down the stretch before free agency calls his name.
Grade: B
Washington Nationals get: RHP Aldo Ramirez
The Nationals can't be blamed for not cashing in on Schwarber sooner. When he went on the IL in early July, they were 40-40 and in second place in the National League East.
Several weeks later, it's commendable that the Nats were able to get an actual prospect for Schwarber. Yet Ramirez, who ranked at No. 19 in Boston's system for MLB.com, is an injury flier in his own right as he recovers from elbow tendonitis. Even before that, he was likely a couple of years from the majors.
Grade: C
Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner
Date: July 29
Los Angeles Dodgers get: RHP Max Scherzer and SS Trea Turner
It looked for a moment on Thursday like Scherzer would be headed to the San Diego Padres. Instead, he's headed to Los Angeles to become a Dodger. And he's bringing one of the best shortstops in baseball with him.
As a three-time Cy Young Award winner who has a 2.76 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 111 innings this season, Scherzer needs no introduction. Neither should Turner following his first All-Star selection, but it's worth pointing out that he trails only Fernando Tatis Jr. among shortstops in rWAR since 2020.
The only catch with the Turner addition is that he and Corey Seager, who's due back soon from a broken wrist, can't both play shortstop. It's a good thing, then, that Turner isn't totally inexperienced at second base.
The Dodgers had to surrender a significant prospect package to get Scherzer and Turner, but that's what championship-hungry teams are supposed to do. And while Scherzer is on an expiring contract, Turner—who's currently on the COVID-19 injured list—will still be around in 2022.
Grade: A
Washington Nationals get: C Keibert Ruiz, RHP Josiah Gray, OF Donovan Casey and RHP Gerardo Carrillo
With this trade, the Nationals are clearly punting on the rest of the 2021 season. But lest anyone make an argument that they're also punting on 2022, that isn't necessarily the case.
Ruiz and Gray are both major league-ready prospects, and good ones at that. They rank at No. 41 and No. 42 overall for MLB.com, and had likewise placed as the Dodgers' two best prospects. Expect to see plenty of them in Washington down the stretch of 2021 as they establish themselves as regulars for 2022.
Though neither Casey nor Carrillo is a name-brand prospect, both have had solid seasons at Double-A. Casey, in particular, has slashed a cool .296/.362/.462 with 11 home runs and 15 stolen bases.
Even if this package is good enough for Scherzer and Turner, nobody's about to argue that the Nationals got the better end of what's the biggest deal of the summer so far.
Grade: B
New York Yankees Acquire Anthony Rizzo
Date: July 29
New York Yankees get: 1B Anthony Rizzo and cash
One of the things that led the Yankees to Joey Gallo on Wednesday is the same thing that also led them to Rizzo on Thursday: a dire need for power from the left side.
With his 32nd birthday due up on August 8, Rizzo isn't the 30-homer slugger that he was between 2014 and 2017. But he's still a solid hitter who's put up a .792 OPS and 14 home runs, with nine of those coming against right-handers. So if the Yankees keep Luke Voit, who's a career .518 slugger against lefties, he and Rizzo should be good platoon partners.
The Yankees can also feel satisfied at having robbed the Red Sox of a sorely needed upgrade at first base, as Boston was also interested in Rizzo. And because the Cubs are picking up all of the money remaining on Rizzo's $16.5 million salary, the Yankees are still under the $210 million luxury-tax threshold.
Grade: B
Chicago Cubs get: RHP Alexander Vizcaino and OF Kevin Alcantara
The catch with the Yankees not picking up Rizzo's salary is that it required them to pay a hefty price in terms of prospects. Per MLB.com, Vizcaino and Alcantara ranked as New York's Nos. 9 and 12 prospects, respectively.
Though his bout with arm soreness is a red flag, the former has a fastball that touches triple digits, while the latter has an intriguing mix of power and speed. Both have more development ahead of them, but good on the Cubs for turning a depreciated asset into two high-ceiling prospects.
Grade: A
Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Danny Duffy
Date: July 29
Los Angeles Dodgers get: LHP Danny Duffy and cash
The Dodgers starting rotation was one of the best in baseball when the season opened. But with Dustin May (Tommy John surgery) and Clayton Kershaw (forearm) out with injuries and Trevor Bauer on administrative leave, the "Help Wanted" sign hung clearly going into the last week before the deadline.
However, whether Duffy can actually help the Dodgers rotation remains to be seen. Though he had been enjoying something of a renaissance with a 2.51 ERA through his first 61 innings, he's currently recovering from a strained flexor tendon. With limited time to build him back up, he might be ticketed for a bullpen role.
Because Duffy is due for free agency this winter, this is basically a no-risk deal for the Dodgers. So if it works, great. If not, so be it.
Grade: C
Kansas City Royals get: Player to be named later
The Royals had plenty of chances to trade Duffy before now, including in the winter of 2017 when he was fresh off a successful two-year run. "Bury me a Royal" was his response to that chapter of rumors.
But after so many chances to sell high on the southpaw, this is about as low as the Royals could have possibly sold on Duffy. That's enviable in the sense that such loyalty has always been rare in baseball. But to the extent that they're a rebuilding team that badly needs prospects, it's a pretty bad misfire.
Grade: D
Toronto Blue Jays Acquire Brad Hand
Date: July 29
Toronto Blue Jays get: LHP Brad Hand
The Blue Jays have been without a de facto closer ever since Kirby Yates had Tommy John surgery in March, which has been an issue for a bullpen that's more vulnerable than its 4.06 ERA suggests.
For his part, Hand only has a 3.59 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched. It's never a bad thing to add a three-time All-Star, however, and Hand still boasts a nasty slider and has even rediscovered some lost fastball velocity in 2021.
The Jays subtracted from an area of depth to make this trade, so there should be little room for regret even if Hand doesn't help them return to the playoffs before he becomes a free agent this winter.
Grade: A
Washington Nationals get: C Riley Adams
Apropos of that last note, Adams was looking up at Reese McGuire and Alejandro Kirk—not to mention the injured Danny Jansen—at the major league level and also rubbing shoulders with Gabriel Moreno, Toronto's No. 5 prospect at MLB.com, in the minors.
Hence why he could be spared in a trade, though the Nationals must be satisfied that they got Toronto's No. 17 prospect back for a mere rental reliever. Adams is major league-ready now, with the potential to turn into a power-hitting regular behind the dish.
Grade: B
Chicago White Sox Acquire Cesar Hernandez
Date: July 29
Chicago White Sox get: 2B Cesar Hernandez
The White Sox began the season with a pretty good second baseman but have been without a reliable regular at that position ever since Nick Madrigal had season-ending hamstring surgery in June.
Hernandez should fill the gap nicely. He's fresh off winning a Gold Glove in 2020. And while his .307 OBP is below his usual standards, he's set new ones in the power department by slamming a career-high 18 home runs.
The 31-year-old is making only $5 million this season, and the White Sox might keep him for 2022 via a $6 million team option. It's also a nice bonus that they subtracted a solid player from the closest pursuer they have in the American League Central.
Grade: A
Cleveland gets: LHP Konnor Pilkington
Another thing that makes this deal look good for Chicago is Pilkington's place among its top prospects. Or lack thereof, as he failed to crack the club's top 30 at MLB.com.
To his credit, though, Pilkington has put up a 3.48 ERA in 14 starts at Double-A this season. He's notably put in some work on his changeup, and there may be a way for Cleveland to get more consistent velocity out of his 6'3", 230-pound frame.
Grade: B
New York Yankees Acquire Joey Gallo
Date: July 28
New York Yankees get: RF Joey Gallo, LHP Joely Rodriguez and cash
Simply put, Gallo is a perfect fit for the Yankees.
He may be yet another all-or-nothing slugger for an all-or-nothing lineup, but the two-time All-Star and Gold Glover is also a sorely needed outfielder and left-handed hitter. He might even be the best outfielder in baseball right now, as his .869 OPS and 25 home runs also come with 4.3 rWAR.
The cash in this deal should allow the Yankees to stay under the luxury-tax threshold this year, and Gallo will remain under their control through 2022. Factoring in Rodriguez's usefulness against left-handed batters, it's ultimately a deal that offers little to complain about from New York's end.
Grade: A
Texas Rangers get: SS Josh Smith, 2B Ezequiel Duran, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver and RHP Glenn Otto
As ranked by MLB.com, the Rangers received the Yankees' No. 14 (Smith), 15 (Duran), 23 (Hauver) and 28 (Otto) prospects. That's not a bad haul for a farm system that, even after the MLB draft, only checked in at No. 18 in B/R's most recent rankings.
Still, it's hard to escape the suspicion that the Rangers would have been better off turning Gallo into at least one proper top-100 prospect. Their fans will be crossing their fingers in hopes that time will prove President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels did the right thing.
Grade: C
Milwaukee Brewers Acquire Eduardo Escobar
Date: July 28
Milwaukee Brewers get: INF Eduardo Escobar
Even though the Brewers are comfortably in first place in the National League Central, their offense has had plenty of ups and downs in part because of deficiencies on the infield.
Enter Escobar, who should play primarily at third base while also seeing time at second base. Though his .300 OBP is more or less par for the course for him, he's only two years removed from a 35-homer campaign and already up to 22 long balls this season.
The catch is that Escobar is a free agent at the end of the season. But by rental standards, Milwaukee didn't pay a prohibitive price to acquire him for two months.
Grade: A
Arizona Diamondbacks get: OF Cooper Hummel and INF Alberto Ciprian
In choosing to deal with the Brewers, the Diamondbacks had to find what they could in a farm system that only ranked No. 24 in MLB after the draft. Slim pickings, in other words.
In Hummel, they're getting a 2016 18th-round pick who's nonetheless gotten on base at a .435 clip as a 26-year-old at Triple-A this season. Ciprian is more of a wild card, as he's an 18-year-old who's played only 12 games in the Dominican Summer League since signing in 2019.
Are these guys worth fliers? Sure. But should an All-Star infielder have been worth more? There's a case there, too.
Grade: C
Oakland Athletics Acquire Starling Marte
Date: July 28
Oakland Athletics get: CF Starling Marte and cash
Even though he's now 32 years old and a half-decade removed from his All-Star and Gold Glove-winning days for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marte is still going strong.
In spite of a stay on the injured list with a broken rib, Marte has hit at an excellent .306/.407/.453 clip with seven home runs and 22 stolen bases in 63 games. He's also performed well defensively with five outs above average.
Between Marte and Ramon Laureano, the A's should benefit from having two dynamic center fielders roaming their outfield. They'll only have Marte through the rest of 2021, however. And even though the Marlins are picking up most of his salary, the A's nonetheless paid a steep price to make this deal happen.
Grade: B
Miami Marlins get: LHP Jesus Luzardo
To be fair, Luzardo has posted just a 4.79 ERA in 31 career appearances in the majors. He also further embarrassed himself by breaking his pinkie finger while playing video games in May, and he's most recently been seen posting an ugly 7.77 ERA in his last six appearances at Triple-A.
However, it was only last season that some publications had Luzardo ranked as a top-10 prospect on account of his potential for electric stuff and sharp control. He's only 23 and controlled through 2025, so bully for the Marlins for arranging a chance to be the ones to capitalize on that potential.
Grade: A
Seattle Mariners Acquire Tyler Anderson
Date: July 27
Seattle Mariners get: LHP Tyler Anderson
After seeming to miss the mark with a trade that sent Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier on Tuesday, the Mariners managed to save face when they turned around and acquired Anderson.
Though nobody will mistake the 31-year-old lefty for an ace, he's been reasonably dependable in putting up a 4.35 ERA over 103.1 innings this season. The Mariners needed a guy like that in a rotation that has a 4.89 ERA and which is generally thin behind All-Star Yusei Kikuchi.
Because he's earning just $2.5 million and due for free agency, the Mariners understandably didn't have to give up much for Anderson.
Grade: B
Pittsburgh Pirates get: C Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada
Considering he was little more than a warm body for their pitching staff when they signed him in February, the Pirates should be commended for getting anything at all for Anderson this summer.
Regarding what they did get, neither Bins nor Tejada is a standout prospect. But because Bins is a 22-year-old catcher with a .399 OBP across two minor league levels in 2021, he's at least worth watching as he continues his development.
Grade: B
Houston Astros Acquire Kendall Graveman
Date: July 27
Houston Astros get: RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Rafael Montero
As evidenced by their bullpen's negative win probability added, relief pitching has been a major problem for the Astros even as they've staked a claim to first place in the American League West.
Whereas Montero was recently designated for assignment, Graveman has been dominating with a 0.82 ERA flanked by only 15 hits allowed in 33 innings. He's also whiffed 34 batters while maintaining a ground-ball rate north of 50 percent.
Needless to say, to get a pitcher like that directly from a division rival was quite the flex on the Astros' part. And it didn't even cost them that much to rent Graveman for the remainder of the season.
Grade: A
Seattle Mariners get: INF Abraham Toro and RHP Joe Smith
When the Mariners dealt Graveman, the immediate reaction within the team's clubhouse was...not great. "Betrayed" was a common word, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Mariners players might feel a little better about it now after Toro went deep in each of his first two games with the team. That could be a case of the change of scenery doing its job for a player who had put up impressive numbers in the high minors in 2019 and 2021.
Because Toro is still only 24 and controlled through 2025, the Mariners could keep reaping the benefits of this trade for a long time. Smith was more of a salary dump for Houston, but he's been a capable reliever in the past and already has one scoreless outing for Seattle.
Grade: B
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.