Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Administrative Leave Extended Through Aug. 6

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has had his administrative leave extended through Aug. 6 amid Major League Baseball's investigation into sexual assault allegations, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Bauer was originally placed on seven-day administrative leave by MLB on July 2. The decision came after the right-hander was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on two different occasions.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, an ex-parte domestic violence restraining order was executed against Bauer on June 28.

In the declaration filed by the woman that was reviewed by Ghiroli and Strang, she said she had injuries that included "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face" after one of her sexual encounters with Bauer.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's agent, issued a statement to TMZ Sports denying all of the allegations against his client:

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face.

"Mr. Bauer and [the accuser] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In addition to the ongoing legal investigation, MLB announced its own investigation into the matter. The league previously extended Bauer's leave two different times. The first was an additional seven-day leave announced on July 8.

On July 14, MLB announced an extension until July 27 for Bauer's leave was made in agreement with the MLB Players Association.

As part of the ex parte restraining order filed, Bauer had a formal court hearing scheduled for July 23 to respond to the allegations. However, the hearing was ultimately delayed until Aug. 2.

Bauer signed with the Dodgers as a free agent in February.