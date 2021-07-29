Red Sox's Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox have made a swift turnaround after finishing in the American League East cellar in 2020, and with a 63-40 record, they currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the division race.

Left-hander Chris Sale is on the comeback trail from Tommy John surgery and could be the biggest X-factor in baseball over the final two months, but putting all their eggs in that basket would be a foolish move for a team with room to improve the roster.

Additional starting pitching depth and an upgrade at first base appear to be the most likely outside pickups at this year's trade deadline, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

Ahead, we've highlighted one player to address each of those two areas of need, while also taking a closer look at the team's standing as buyers.