Celtics' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

If Brad Stevens bungles his first NBA draft as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, he won't be able to blame a lack of preparation.

Because Stevens sacrificed his first-round pick to shed Kemba Walker and bring Al Horford back to town, the Shamrocks won't come on the clock until midway through the second round.

Finding value there isn't impossible, though history paints the educated guessing game as more of a dart throw at that point.

Let's break down what's on the horizon for Boston with Thursday night's talent grab fast approaching.