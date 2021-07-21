Post-NBA Finals Mock Draft: 2-Round Predictions and Latest Buzz

0 of 15

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

With the NBA season now complete and just over a week before the 2021 NBA draft, teams are finalizing their workouts and prospect boards.

Confidence in predicting the first three to five picks is rising. But after pick No. 5, the draft could go in a number of directions.

With the Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder each having multiple first-rounders, teams are expecting plenty of trade talk ahead of July 29's event.