1 Question Haunting Every NBA Team This Offseason

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's getting to be that time of year. You know, the one where we all stay glued to Twitter for the better part of a weekend, waiting with bated breath for the next bit of breaking news from Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania or any of the NBA's myriad plugged-in reporters. Yep, the offseason is here!

One exciting aspect of the league these days is there are no superteams. Sure, some rosters have (significantly) more talent than others, but even the best clubs in the NBA are flawed. As such, everybody has room to improve and questions to answer this offseason, even the title-winning Milwaukee Bucks.

So, with that said, let's take a look at one question that should be top of mind for each front office this summer. To be certain, most teams' to-do lists are longer than just one objective, but examining the most pressing issues is a good jumping-off point for deeper discussion.