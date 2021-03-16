Magic Trade Rumors: Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac Considered Only Untouchables

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

As the March 25 NBA trade deadline nears, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports the Orlando Magic are open for business with only Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz considered untouchable in potential discussions.

Orlando is 13-26, three games above last place in the Eastern Conference, and has few internal options to turn things around. Notably, All-Star center Nikola Vucevic was not listed as unavailable, per Mannix, which could put one of the league's more versatile big men on the trade block.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move to help contenders.

