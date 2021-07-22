Braves' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Despite a sub-.500 record and the loss of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the season, the Atlanta Braves appear ready to buy at the trade deadline after swinging a pair of early deals to acquire Joc Pederson and Stephen Vogt.

Where could they look to improve?

The outfield still needs help, even after the addition of Pederson. With Cristian Pache struggling in the minors and Marcell Ozuna away from the team facing domestic violence charges, the entire Opening Day outfield is currently absent from the active roster.

Like most contenders, they could also use another bullpen arm or two, but we're going to focus on potential outfield additions.

Ahead we've highlighted two players they should target and one they should avoid at this year's deadline.