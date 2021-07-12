Euro 2020: Picking the Team of the Tournament for This Year's Competition

0 of 11

Michael Regan/Associated Press

What a month of football we've had. The European Championship has been an outstanding return to major international tournament football with fans and atmosphere and everything else that comes with it.

Italy triumphantly lifted the trophy after a penalty-shootout victory over England on Sunday. But it's not time to put all the fun behind us just yet though as we dive into a review of everything that went down by picking a team of the tournament. The best XI players at their respective positions over the course of the 51 matches.

These selections are based on individual performances, yes, but also considering the sum of the parts and how the player's national team got on in the competition. Players who exited proceedings early had a harder time making this team just given how many fewer minutes they showed us. An honorable mention for each position acknowledges some of those contributions.

Let us begin in goal and work our way up the pitch in what will look something like a 4-3-3 formation.