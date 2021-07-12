Grading Every Player So Far in Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns 2021 NBA Finals

0 of 12

We have a series, folks.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns by a final score of 120-100, cutting the deficit to 2-1 before heading to a crucial Game 4 on Wednesday.

While the Suns controlled Games 1 and 2 in Phoenix behind strong efforts from Chris Paul and Devin Booker, there was no stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks' Game 3 victory.

With 144 minutes of basketball already played, who's played well for their respective teams and who needs to do more?

Here's how every player in the series grades out following the first three games.

Note: Players who have played less than 10 total minutes in the series (the Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Jordan Nwora, Sam Merrill and Elijah Bryant and the Phoenix Suns' Abdel Nader, Dario Saric and Ty-Shon Alexander) all get a mark of incomplete to this point.