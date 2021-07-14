Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Has Administrative Leave Extended Through July 27 by MLB

D. ROSS CAMERON/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer won't be back with the team for some time amid the ongoing investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

Major League Baseball and its players' association announced that Bauer's administrative leave has been extended through July 27.

Bauer has been out since July 2 when MLB placed him on seven-day administrative leave. The Commissioner's Office also has the ability to ask the MLB Players Association to extend his leave in seven-day increments as it deems necessary.

MLB announced July 8, one day before Bauer's initial seven-day leave was set to end, that the reigning National League Cy Young winner's paid leave had been extended an additional seven days.

The Pasadena Police Department announced last month it opened an investigation against Bauer after he was accused of assaulting a woman. MLB is also investigating the allegations.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, a domestic violence restraining order was executed against Bauer on June 28.

In the 67-page ex parte document filed in court by the woman, Bauer was accused of assaulting her on two different occasions.

According to Ghiroli and Strang, the alleged assaults described by the woman began when she started a consensual sexual relationship with Bauer.

"According to the woman's declaration attached to the request and obtained by The Athletic, she suffered injuries as a result of the second encounter, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face," Ghiroli and Strang wrote.

Jon Fetterolf, an agent and lawyer for Bauer, denied the allegations on behalf of his client in a statement to TMZ Sports:



"Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory."

Amid the ongoing legal investigation, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially told reporters July 1 that Bauer was still set to make his next scheduled start July 4 against the Washington Nationals.

A hearing is scheduled for July 23 to determine if the woman's temporary restraining order will remain in effect. Bauer's representatives told MLB.com's Juan Toribio they plan to "refute and defend him against the allegations at the hearing."

Bauer is in his first season with the Dodgers. He signed a three-year deal as a free agent during the offseason, with the final two seasons being player options.