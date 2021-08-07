J.D. Martinez Placed on COVID-19 Injured List by Red Sox

Boston Globe/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

Martinez has been a major source of power in the Red Sox lineup, helping the team reach a 64-47 record entering play Saturday, which has them second in the American League East and first in the AL wild-card standings.

Through 104 contests, the designated hitter and sometimes outfielder is slashing .284/.350/.525 with 21 home runs and 68 runs driven in.

It certainly helps that he continues to bat in a lineup with plenty of support around him in the form of Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers, but there's no denying the significance of Martinez's presence in the heart of the order.

The 33-year-old four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger award winner is in the fourth season of a five-year, $110 million deal that includes an opt-out after the 2021 season.

While the Red Sox will undoubtedly miss Martinez's presence in the middle of the lineup for as long as he is out, it doesn't figure to be a long-term absence since his IL trip is due to COVID rather than an injury.

Until Martinez is able to return, Red Sox manager Alex Cora figures to get Marwin Gonzalez and Franchy Cordero in the lineup more often.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Red Sox are still in good position to secure a playoff berth, they are just 2-8 over their past 10 games and can ill afford to be without one of their cornerstone hitters for long.