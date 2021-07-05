Top 7 MLB All-Star Game Moments of Since 2000

0 of 7

We're only a week away from the 2021 MLB All-Star festivities.

After the league was forced to cancel the event last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Midsummer Classic is making a triumphant return from Denver's Coors Field. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction in this year's event. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter will become the first Japanese-born player to participate in the Home Run Derby, as well as the first player named an All-Star as a position player and pitcher.

And if his performance in Friday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles (two homers to take the league lead with 30 on the season and stole a base to score the go-ahead run from second on a single) is any indication of what he might do in the All-Star Game, then we're in for some memorable moments.

Each edition of the game brings moments we won't forget and ones we would like to forget, like when the 2002 game ended in a tie. That said, when compiling a list of the best moments of the MLB All-Star Game, it's important to note that it's subjective.

These are seven moments that stand out as memorable over the past 20 years of All-Star Games, organized in chronological order.