    Angels' Shohei Ohtani 1st MLB Player to Be Named All-Star as Position Player, Pitcher

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 5, 2021
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani added another incredible feat to his eye-popping 2021 season.

    The 26-year-old earned his first All-Star nod as a position player and a pitcher. No player in league history was simultaneously an All-Star in both categories.

    Entering Sunday, Ohtani led MLB in home runs (30) and slugging percentage (.700). He was also batting .278 with a .367 on-base percentage. He added his 31st homer against the Baltimore Orioles.

    As if that isn't enough, the right-hander is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 60 innings over 12 starts.

    The All-Star roster reveal is another reminder that Ohtani's season shouldn't be taken for granted. What he's doing right now probably won't be replicated for the foreseeable future.

