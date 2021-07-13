Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Undergoes Surgery on Torn ACL Injury Suffered vs. Jazz

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair the partially torn right ACL he suffered during his team's second-round victory over the Utah Jazz, the team announced Tuesday.

Leonard, 30, suffered the knee injury in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Jazz, which was later revealed to be an ACL injury, per Charania.

The issue forced the forward to miss the remaining eight playoff games for the Clippers, including all of the Western Conference Finals, where the squad lost 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns. There was still hope Leonard could have returned if Los Angeles advanced, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in June.

The focus is now on getting healthy for 2021-22.

Leonard has a $36 million player option for the upcoming season and would arguably be the top player in the free-agent class if he hits the open market.

The five-time All-Star is one of the top two-way players in basketball, averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season. He remained efficient while shooting 51.2 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three-point range and 88.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Leonard is best known for his postseason success, leading both the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors to NBA titles while winning Finals MVP each time.

Injuries have prevented him from playing more than 60 games in any of the last four seasons, but the wing will hope for better days ahead.